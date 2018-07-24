Insurance broker robbed

TWO men pretending to be interested in purchasing insurance policies robbed the workers of an insurance agency yesterday at gunpoint.

According to reports, the men – one of East Indian descent and one of African descent – went into the Nagico insurance agency in Cedar Hill, Princes Town around 11.30am.

They struck up a conversation, enquiring about the different policies available.

When the employees began responding to their questions, one of the men pulled out a gun and ordered the women to lie on the floor. His accomplice used tie straps to bind their hands and feet while he ransacked the office.

The two escaped with thousands of dollars in cash, cellphones and other items in a white Tiida – PCZ 6108.

Newsday was told the men did not wear masks and tried to evade the CCTV cameras inside the building.

In a brief interview, the owner said she was frustrated at being targeted as she had tried every avenue to avoid criminals.

She said she hires a security firm to visit her business several times a day and has surveillance in and around the businessplace.