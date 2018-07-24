Govt following CJ’s case

Attorney General Faris al-Rawi

GOVERNMENT is closely monitoring events arising out of Monday's reserved ruling by the Privy Council of an appeal made by Chief Justice Ivor Archie against the Law Association's investigation of alleged misconduct by him.

Speaking with reporters at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Tower in Port of Spain, Al-Rawi said, "Obviously one pays attention because the administration of justice is involved. We'll just keep an eye on the position."

Saying the constitutional wall between the Executive and the Judiciary remains in effect, Al-Rawi said the same obtains for other independent entities such as the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police Service Commission. "We have to obey those positions and abide by the outcome of the independent entities and then consider our own role, once informed of the process."