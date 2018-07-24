Farmers mourn the passing of Santa Rosa Queen Cassar

Jennifer Cassar, Carib Queen whose funeral will be held on Friday.

The Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association (TPFA) and the Felicity/ Charlieville Fishing Association (FCFA) yesterday extended condolences and praised the role of indigenous peoples in TT’s legacy of agriculture.

In a release issued by Agricultural economist Omardath Maharaj, the association joined with the national community in mourning the death of Santa Rosa Queen Jennifer Cassar.

Maharaj said Cassar was a close friend and supporter of the association and it’s initatives to add investment to the agricultural sector and said rural development is a key aspect of empowering the descendents of the first peoples and is the first step towards providing financial independence in rural communities.

“Recognizing their significance to national and rural livelihoods, the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community joined with us in the largest grassroots movement in the agriculture sector, TPFA’s National Fruit Festival, to celebrate and share their experience of perseverance, food production, and traditions.

“The fact is that with hindsight, listening and understanding their history, they were able to construct a diverse portfolio of activities and social support capabilities in their struggle for survival and in order to improve their standards of living while maintaining identity in today’s global village.”

Maharaj also said that Cassar was a beacon of strength and leadership and urged all citizens to learn from her legacy of strength, patriotism and cultural pride.