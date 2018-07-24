Desal plant slowly increases production

THE Point Lisas desalination plant is still ramping up water production, three days after repair work was completed.

In a media release yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said water production at present stood at 25 million gallons daily and told customers in central and south Trinidad that full production of 40 million gallons daily was expected over the next three to four days.

“In the interim, the authority will maintain the mitigating measures introduced from the onset of the disruption of delivery,” it said.

This was due to begin last Tuesday. The measures included redistributing water from the Caroni and Navet water treatment plants in order to supplement water from the desalination plant.

The latest information from Desalcott is that delivery to WASA is expected to increase over the coming three to four days, until the contracted flow of 40 mgd is achieved.

The statement also said, “A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.”

Speaking to reporters at the San Fernando Hill on Monday, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said Murphy’s Law had been in operation at WASA over the past seven days, as over 70 million gallons of water was removed from the system owing to unplanned shutdowns at several installations across the country.

He said Desalcott had flown in a “number of technical people” over the weekend to get the plant back into operation.

Temporary water supply schedules to affected areas for July 23–28 can be accessed via WASA’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt or Facebook page: WASA Trinidad and Tobago.