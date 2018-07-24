Des Vignes beats top seed at RBC Tobago tennis

IT WAS a mixed day for Daynelle Des Vignes yesterday, on the third day of the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championship, at the Shaw Park Tennis Courts, Scarborough.

Competing in the girls Under-18 singles category, Des Vignes had an upset 6-1, 6-2 win over top-seeded Kimberly Sabga.

But, in the doubles section, the duo of Des Vignes and Charlotte Ready were beaten 6-7(4), 7-5, 10-3 by the pair of Maria Honore and Charlotte Merry.

Three matches in the boys Under-16 singles took place yesterday, and they all ended with straight set victories. Kyle Kerry embarrassed Saqiv Williams 6-0, 6-0; Tyrell George got past Sebastian Sylvester 6-2, 7-5 and Charles Devaux defeated Williams 7-5, 6-3. Action continues daily until Thursday.

Other Results (singles):

Under-10: Round Robin – B’Jorn Hall bt Gabriel Denoon 2-4, 5-3, 5-3; Semi-Finals – Jordell Chapman bt Keyondre Duke 4-1, 4-1; Messiah Permell bt Brianna Harricharan 4-2, 4-5(4), 4-0.

Boys Under-12: Jace Quashie bt Jaylon Chapman 4-2, 4-0; Nathen Martin bt Isaiah Boxhill 4-0, 4-2; Daniel Jeary bt Adrian Jacob 3-5, 4-2, 4-1; Luca Denoon bt Alexander Merry 4-0, 5-3; Alexander Merry bt Isaiah Boxhill 5-3, 4-0; Jace Quashie bt Zackeriah Permell 4-0, 4-2; Daniel Jeary bt Kale Dalla Costa 4-2, 4-2; Nathen Martin bt Luca Denoon 4-2, 4-0.

Girls Under-12: Eva Pasea bt Shaina Smith by walkover; Christi-Anna Hills bt Eva Pasea 4-1, 4-2.

Boys Under-14: Nicholas Ready bt Sebastian Sylvester 4-2, 5-3; Beckham Sylvester bt Tim Pasea 4-1, 4-1; Shae Millington bt Tyler Hart 4-2, 5-3; Saqiv Williams bt Jaylon Chapman 4-2, 4-1; Tyler Hart bt Thomas Chung 4-0, 4-1; Nathen Martin bt Syam Manchikanti 4-2, 4-2; Jace Quashie bt Christopher Roberts 4-0, 4-2; Jaylon Chapman bt Drew Quashie 4-1, 4-0; Thomas Chung bt Luca Denoon 4-1, 5-3; Sebastian Sylvester bt Nathen Martin 4-2, 4-1; Beckham Sylvester bt Jace Quashie 4-0, 4-1; Christopher Roberts bt Tim Pasea 4-2, 4-1; Shae Millington bt Luca Denoon 4-1, 4-2.