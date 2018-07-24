Cooper to lead TT Under-19 cricketers

WEST Indies Under-19 cricketer Cephas Cooper will lead a 14-member TT team at the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament in St Vincent from August 3.

Cooper, who represented West Indies at the Under-19 50-over World Cup earlier this year, will captain the TT team in the three-day and 50-over competitions. The three-day competition will start on August 3 which will include three rounds of competition. TT will play Windward Islands, Guyana and Jamaica in the three-day competition. The 50-over competition, which includes Canada, will have seven rounds of competition.

Coach David Furlonge believes the strength of the team is the all-round ability of the players. Cooper, vice-captain Navin Bidaisee, Leonardo Julien, Crystian Thurton, Mbeki Joseph, Joshua James, Rivaldo Ramlogan and Avinash Mahabirsingh are all capable batsmen.

In the bowling department, Jayden Seales, Te-Shawn Alleyne and Daniel Osouna are the fast bowlers and the spinners comprise Teron Jadoo, Nathaniel McDavid, Justyn Gangoo, Mahabirsingh and Bidaisee. TT will also count on the medium pace of Ramlogan and James during the competitions.

TT SQUAD: Cephas Cooper (captain), Navin Bidaisee (vice-captain), Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Justyn Gangoo, Crystian Thurton, Jayden Seales, Te-Shawn Alleyne, Nathaniel McDavid, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Joshua James, Teron Jadoo, Daniel Osouna, Kerwin John (manager), David Furlonge (coach)