Charlieville Super Kings beat Wine Lose or Draw

CHARLIEVILLE Super Kings registered a nail-biting two-wicket win with a ball to spare over Win Lose or Draw, in a recent match in the Bamboo Cricket League 2018, at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground in Valsayn.

This was the last game of a triple-header which took place on July 13.

Win Lose or Draw were bowled out for 55 in 11.5 overs, with Christopher Vincent taking three wickets for three runs for Charlieville. Also among the wickets were Yaasir Mohammed (2/9), Salim Hosein (2/10) and Darren Chaitra (2/14).

The only scorers of note for Win Lose or Draw were Rishi Mannah with 22 and Ameer Ali with 11.

In reply, Charlieville Super Kings got to their target, closing on 56 for eight, with Nazad Ali hitting 14.

Pradeem Ali had 2/9, Nishan Rahim 2/11 and Mannah 2/19 for Win Lose or Draw.

Other Scores:

ASII 80/6 (12 overs) – Ariz Khan 22, Isaac Kennedy 12, Christian Noray 12; Nicholas Mohammed 2/7, Richard Siewah 2/14 vs INVADERS UNITED 59 (9.5 overs) – Viraaj Singh 14, Akash Daniel 11; Preshant Maharaj 3/8, Jameel Hosein 2/8, Joel Mohammed 2/17. ASII won by 21 runs.

HOME BOYS 82/7 (12 overs) – Tevon Jadoo 25, Dexter Welch 15, Stephen Warwood 14; Johnny Ramadin 2/13, Brandon Mohammed 2/25 vs NIGHTNGALE SC 33 (10.1 overs) – Dante Peters 3/3, Dexter Welch 2/4, Sameer Ali 2/4. Home Boys won by 49 runs.

TIGERS UNITED 72/5 (12 overs) – Rene Medina 15 not out, Anil Mack 12, David Bella 12; Jerren Franklin 2/11, Kris Persaud 2/15 vs MADRAS UNITED 58 (11.1 overs) – Mickey Joseph 14; Amar Veerasammy 4/9, Shaven Williams 3/11. Tigers United won by 14 runs.

HOME BOYS 41/9 (12 overs) – Antonio Ramrattan 3/10, Joshua Ramrattan 2/11 vs DARK HORSE 42/2 (7.5 overs) – Zephon Richards 18 not out, Ravi Soodeen 12 not out. Dark Horse won by eight wickets.

POISON SPORTS 50/8 (12 overs) – Andel Ruiz 11; Avian Mejias 3/11, Terrance Rampersad 2/5, Sean Hallett 2/14 vs WINNERS 51/2 (10.4 overs) – Shane Sookdeo 23. Winners won by eight wickets.

STABLE BOYS 69/8 (12 overs) – Kevon Ramdhanie 22, Dwayne James 19 not out, Navin Babwah 10; Saleem Ali 3/11, Dylan Rajkumar 2/9 vs BUSTIN’ LOOSE 50/8 (12 overs) – Ian Monderoy 12, Curlon Greenidge 11; Dwayne James 3/7, Bruce Ramlakhan 2/14. Stable Boys won by 19 runs.

KNOCK SQUAD 58/6 (12 overs) – Kyle Seebaran 17 not out; Hyden Rampersad 2/8, Shakeem Prince 2/12 vs HARD DRIVE 59/5 (9.2 overs) – Hyden Rampersad 11, Romel Rampersad 11; Elwin Mitchell 3/17. Hard Drive won by five wickets.

KNOCK SQUAD 61/6 (12 overs) – Reagan Dildar 18 not out, Keron Seenath 17; Terrance Ragoonath 3/5, Allan Baboolal 3/12 vs BRING DRINKS CREW 48/8 (12 overs) – Elwin Mitchell 3/8, Richie Wight 3/10. Knock Squad won by 13 runs.

RAMPAGE 62/9 (12 overs) – Jacob La Rode 15, Derrick Jaglal 13 not out, Nigel Ali 10; Nicholas Goberdhan 3/13 vs UNITED ALL STARS 65/6 (11 overs) – Juan Carlos Narine 24 not out, Alex Frederick 11 not out; Jacob La Rode 2/13, Sebastian Jagdeo 2/14. United All Stars won by four wickets.

EL DORADO GOLDEN KNIGHTS 44/9 (12 overs) – Antonio Gonzalez 4/11, Stephen Seepersad 3/9 vs UNITED ALL STARS 50/2 (8.5 overs) – Antonio Gonzalez 23 not out, Juan Carlos Narine 12 not out. United All Stars won by eight wickets.