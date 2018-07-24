Chapman claims Under-10 RBC Tennis title

JORDELL Chapman won the boys Under-10 singles final when the 2018 RBC Junior Tennis Championships continued at the Shaw Park Tennis Courts in Scarborough, Tobago, yesterday.

Number one seeded Chapman was made to work for the victory over second seeded Messiah Permell 4-2, 2-4, 4-2.

In the Under-16 girls semifinals, Isabel Abraham and Maria Honore both advanced to the final. Abraham was a comfortable winner 6-0, 6-0 over Charlotte Merry, and Honore got past Charlotte Ready 6-2, 6-3.

In the Under-10 doubles semifinals, siblings Brian and Brianna Harricharan defeated Gabriel Denoon and B'Jorn Hall 4-1, 4-1. In the other semifinal, Chapman and Permell renewed their friendship to outlast Keyondre Duke and Lucas Small 4-0, 5-4.

The tournament continues today from 9 am.