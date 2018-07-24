Central Sharks find Titans’ weakness Walters, Campbelle lead team to 1st victory

TECU Southern Titans opener Sheneta Grimmond is bowled for one by LCB Contractors Central Sharks' Felicia Walters (not pictured) as wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle celebrates in a Courts Women's T20 Grand Slam match on Sunday at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

WEST Indies duo Felicia Walters and Shemaine Campbelle dominated with the bat as LCB Contractors Central Sharks got a much needed first victory in the Courts T20 Women’s Grand Slam Tournament, on Sunday night.

The Sharks defeated leaders TECU Southern Titans by eight wickets at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, to stay in contention for one of the top three spots. The Sharks are still at the bottom of the four-team standings with three points, but are only two points behind Titans who lead with five points. The winner of the preliminary round will advance directly to Saturday’s final, with the second and third-placed teams contesting a playoff for the next spot in the final.

Batting first, West Indies and national cricketer Britney Cooper struck 74 to guide Titans to 136 for six. Cooper, who faced 50 balls and hit eight fours and three sixes, got assistance from Bajan star Deandra Dottin who made 30. Dottin’s knock lasted 20 deliveries and she cracked four fours and one six. Leandra Ramdeen and Kamara Ragoobar both took two wickets for Sharks. Ramdeen snatched 2/25 in four overs and Ragoobar grabbed 2/18 in four overs.

In reply, Walters made a breezy unbeaten 60 off 61 balls with seven fours to lead Sharks to 137/2 in 18.3 overs to seal their first victory. Campbelle played an attacking innings, scoring a quick-fire 48 not out off 32 balls with seven fours.

In the other match played simultaneously at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, defending champions UDECOTT North Starblazers lost to Trident Sports Phoenix by six wickets. TT cricketer Rachel Vincent continued her brilliant tournament, but her knock of 35 could only guide Starblazers to a below par 104/7 in 20 overs. Before Sunday’s match, Vincent had scores of 83 not out, 42 and 72. National cricketer Kirbyina Alexander was also among the runs, cracking 34 not out from 23 balls with five fours to help take Starblazers past 100. Allison Collins was the top bowler for Phoenix taking 2/17.

In response, Kycia Knight cracked an unbeaten 55 and Rosalie Dolabaille pitched in with 19 not out to help Phoenix to 106/4 in 15.1 overs.

The penultimate round of the preliminary stage will be played tonight, before the final round is contested tomorrow.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

UDECOTT North Starblazers 104/7 (20 overs) – Rachel Vincent 35, Kirbyina Alexander 34 not out; Allison Collins 2/17 vs Trident Sports Phoenix 106/4 (15.1 overs) – Kycia Knight 55 not out, Rosalie Dolabaille 19 not out. Phoenix won by six wickets.

TECU Southern Titans 136/6 (20 overs) – Britney Cooper 74, Deandra Dottin 30; Leandra Ramdeen 2/25, Kamara Ragoobar 2/18 vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks 137/2 (18.3 overs) – Felicia Walters 60 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 48 not out. Sharks won by eight wickets.

TODAY’S FIXTURES:

TECU Southern Titans vs Trident Sports Phoenix, NCC

UDECOTT North Starblazers vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks, BLCA