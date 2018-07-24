Autopsy shows man beaten to death

Woodland murder victim Lutchman Ramcharan

LUTCHMAN Ramcharan was beaten to death during the wee hours of Sunday morning. An autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James yesterday found that the 24-year-old of Jacksingh Trace, Woodland died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

His body was found by his sister, Rupa Ramcharan and his mother Dularie Ramcharan, around 2.30am on Sunday after a villager went to their home to tell them Lutchman was lying unresponsive in a doubles shed some distance from their house.

Rupa said when she got there, she thought Lutchman was drunk. “I was trying to wake him up and his jersey was pulled up and when I touched him, I realised he was cold and then I see blood by his head…I get so frightened, I didn’t know what to do.”

Rupa said her mother was having a difficult time coping with the murder of the “baby” of their family.

Her father died in March. “My father had a massive heart attack…My mother can’t take all of this right now, she can’t handle it.” She described Lutchman as a nice person who got along well with his neighbours.

“He used to play football and cricket with the boys in the village. He was a nice child who would spend his last dollar if you asked for something.”

He will be laid to rest on Thursday. San Fernando CID are continuing investigations.