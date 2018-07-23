TT updates UN on 2030 progress

Camille Robinson-Regis

TT updated the United Nations (UN) on progress it has been making in respect of the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The update was provided by Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis at the High Level Political Forum (HLFP) on Sustainable Development at the UN’s headquarters in New York last week.

A statement issued today by the ministry said Robinson-Regis identified measures which Government has taken to ensure TT keeps its commitment to the 2030 agenda and SDGs. These include development of a Sustainable Energy Roadmap to 2021/2030 and development of a new National Integration Water Resources Management Policy to enhance the effective sustainable management of the nation’s water resources and ensure access to clean pipe borne water from 93 to 100 per cent.