Top cop’s sons charged

Photo by Enrique Assoon

The sons of a senior police officer appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate Court today charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Kenwin and Kellon Phillips, whose father Harold Phillip is an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintin this afternoon. The charges were laid summarily and the brothers pleaded not guilty.

The brothers were granted bail over the weekend and walked into court accompanied by relatives. Quintin expressed frustration that the bailors were not present in court to hear the matter as is the norm when suspects are granted bail.

The brothers are expected to reappear in court on Wednesday.