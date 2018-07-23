Titans end Starblazers’ unbeaten run

Southern Titans’ Deandra Dottin was given Player of the Match after taking 4 for 23 against Starblazers, on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

TECU SOUTHERN Titans ended UDECOTT North Starblazers’ unbeaten start in the 2018 Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam tournament, following a narrow two-wicket win in their Third Round contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday evening.

As a result, Titans climbed to the top of the standings with five points, with Starblazers next with four points.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Trident Sports Phoenix earned their first points of the competition after a convincing 10-wicket win over LCB Contractors Central Sharks.

Today will be a rest day, with the final set of round-robin games carded for tomorrow and Wednesday.

In the top-of-the-table clash at Tarouba, Starblazers, who were offered first use of the pitch, were dismissed for 126 runs in 19.3 overs.

The consistent Rachel Vincent led the way with a topscore of 72, which was decorated with 10 fours and three sixes, off 51 deliveries. Natasha McLean made 23 (26 balls, two fours and a six) while there were 16 extras.

Player of the Match Deandra Dottin claimed four wickets for 23 runs and fellow Barbadian, Shakera Selman, got 2/22.

Southern Titans overcame a few hiccups to reach 127/8 in 19 overs, courtesy of useful knocks from Shania Abdool (27), Shenata Grimmond (24) and Britney Cooper (21).

Jodian Morgan took 3/14 and Kirbyna Alexander 2/33 for Starblazers.

At Couva, Phoenix moved up the foot of the standings after a scintillating batting display against Central Sharks.

Chasing a target of 132, Phoenix raced to 135 without loss, with 2.5 overs to spare, with Player of the Match Reniece Boyce unbeaten on 73 (58 balls, 13 fours) and Barbadian Kycia Knight at the other end on 52 (47 balls, five boundaries).

Earlier, Central Sharks posted 131/3 in their allotted 20 overs with captain Shemaine Campbelle scoring 38 (26 balls, four fours and a six). There were other useful innings from Akaze Thompson (26 not out), Felicia Walters (25) and Achini Perera (22).

Karishma Ramharack had 1/26 and Stacy Ann King 1/29 for Phoenix.