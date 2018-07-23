Three car mash-up

Firemen carry an injured Suresh Bedassie to the ambulance.

RAMESH Bedassie narrowly escaped death yesterday as he attempted to tow his brother’s car which broke down near the Prison’s Sports Grounds, in Arouca.

Bedassie, 56 and other relatives were thrown into a ditch when another vehicle hit them from behind.

Relatives said they got a call shortly before 4 pm from Suresh Bedassie who told them his car broke down near the Arouca prison on the eastboud lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

Ramesh got a family friend, identified only as Nicholas, to go with him to help Suresh.

When Ramesh and Nicholas arrived at the scene, they tied a rope on the fender of Suresh’s car to tow him back home.

However, no sooner had they tied the rope, a black Toyota Corolla struck Sureash’s Mitsubishi Cedia from behind, knocking it and the rescuers into a ditch at the side of the highway and also knocked Ramesh’s Wingroad several feet forward.

The Corolla was driven by 80-year-old Hillary Harris who authorities believe may have fallen asleep while at the wheel. Drivers saw the scene and notified the police.

Officers of the Traffic Branch, the Arima Fire Station and Emergency Medical Officials arrived at the scene and took Ramesh, his brother and Harris to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they are receiving treatment for back and neck injuries.

Nicholas was also taken to the hospital as he sustained injuries to his left arm and leg. Officers said despite the injuries, the Bedassie brothers, their friend and the woman were lucky to have survived the incident.

One fire officer lamented that while they continue to advise people not to tow cars using their own vehicles, it was unfortunate motorists continue to ignore their advice.