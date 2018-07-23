Stolen boat in Couva

File photo

Couva police is seeking the public's assistance to find a boat which was stolen from the Brickfield river last weekend.

According to reports made to police, the boat’s owner Rajnee Ganpat, 39, of Brickfield said she tied her red boat named Lutchmee II to a post at the Brickfield river on Saturday afternoon. When she returned on Sunday the boat valued $14,000 was missing.

She called for help from another boat owner and searched the river but did not find her boat.

The matter was reported to the Couva police and investigations are continuing.