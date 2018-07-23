Singh: Govt ‘wukking dem’ CoP candidates

File photo - Opposition MP Ganga Singh PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO.

CHAGUANAS West MP Ganga Singh said the commissioner of police nominees were being “wukked” one by one in Parliament.

He was contributing to debate in Parliament on Friday on a notification to appoint Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams as commissioner of police. Parliament had previously rejected Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip for the post and as Government had rejected the process and sent it back to the Police Service Commission so the other nominees on the order of merit list would be similarly rejected.

Singh said the debate on the notification was an exercise in futility and the extraordinary sitting was due to the extraordinary incompetence of the Government. “We come here and every week we wuk dem one by one. You know (Jamaican dancehall artiste) Sean Paul said that in his lyrics? ‘You see the girls and you wuk dem one by one.’

What we do is that we are wukking the nominees sent by the President one by one.”

He said the law had been “eviscerated” and had become a hollow entity.

Singh said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had been constantly shifting the goal post on the nominees as Dulalchan was rejected because the process was flawed, then Phillip was rejected because he did not apply and now Williams was being rejected because he was a not the change agent required in these circumstances.

“Make up your mind.”

Singh pointed out there had been notification by the President for the position of deputy commissioner of police and questioned why this was not being debated.

He said former prime ministers Basdeo Panday and Patrick Manning never contemplated the government of the day would use their majority to “flaw” the whole process and “throw out the baby with the bathwater.”

Singh also congratulated Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on seeing the wisdom of the Opposition in accepting overture for engagement to change the law, adding that the constitutional change necessary could only happen by engaging the Opposition.

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh in his contribution said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said the work of Williams will not go unrecognised.

“I thought recognition would be to become commissioner of police.”