Senior cop’s sons plead not guilty to drug trafficking

THE sons of Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking when they appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate yesterday afternoon.

Kenwyn Phillip, 31, and Kellon Phillip, 25, appeared before senior magistrate Debra Quintin in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ First Court charged with having 1.5 kilograms of marijuana with a street value of $60,000.

The charges were laid summarily and the brothers pleaded not guilty. Newsday understands they were granted station bail yesterday, but Quintin expressed frustration when the bailors who approved the bail did not appear in court for the hearing, and said they were not taking the matter seriously.

The brothers' attorney Phillip Wilson said while he spoke to the bailors yesterday, he did not know where they were.

Wilson said although Kenwyn Phillip had a matter pending before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court in 2011, his clients were not a danger, and this was Kellon's "first brush" with the law.

He urged the court to show leniency and set bail at a reasonable sum.

Kenwyn, who works as a bank clerk, and Kellon, an unemployed scaffolder, were arrested at their National Avenue, Mt Hope home last Friday by the Northern Division Task Force.

They are expected to reappear in court tomorrow with documents to secure bail with surety.