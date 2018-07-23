Sandy showing signs of improvement

Hilton Sandy

Former assemblyman with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and representative for Roxborough/ Delaford Hilton Sandy continues to show signs of improvement.

On July 3, Sandy, 72, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, having complained of feeling unwell.

Reports are that he was experiencing bleeding in the brain and had to be flown to Trinidad for further medical care. He is still warded at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

On Monday, a close family member saidSandy continues to show signs of improvement.

“I spoke with the doctors over the weekend and there has really been no change, but they are satisfied with his progress as he continues to show signs of improvement,” the family member said.

She added: “His family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and well wishes and thanks everyone for their support as he takes the time to heal. We pray for a speedy and full recovery and will provide information as appropriate.”

Sources said THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington was in close contact with the hospital and was awaiting a report on Sandy’s condition. Calls to Carrington’scellphone went unanswered.

On September 21, 2013, Sandy suffered a stroke and was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition at the Scarborough General Hospital.