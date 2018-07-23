Race without end

REGINALD DUMAS

ON DECEMBER 23, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming “the International Decade for People of African Descent,” which would begin on January 1, 2015 and end on December 31, 2024.

The decade was formally launched on December 10, 2014. In his message, the then UN secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, noted the “inequality and disadvantage (suffered) because of the legacy of slavery and colonialism.” He continued:

“People of African descent are amongst the poorest and most marginalised communities around the world. They have high rates of mortality and maternal deaths, and limited access to quality education, health services, housing and social security. They may experience discrimination in their access to justice, and they face alarmingly high rates of police violence and racial profiling.”

The decade’s main objective is the promotion of respect, protection, and fulfilment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for people of African origin. It is to focus on (a) strengthening national, regional and international action and cooperation relating to their full enjoyment of economic and other rights; (b) promoting greater knowledge of, and respect for, their diverse heritage, culture and contribution to societal development, and (c) adopting, strengthening, and fully and effectively implementing national, regional and international legal frameworks in accordance with the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

At the national level, states are asked by the UN to “take concrete and practical steps … to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance faced by people of African descent, taking into account the particular situation of women, girls and young males in the … areas (of) recognition, justice, development and multiple or aggravated discrimination.”

If the administrations in office here since the beginning of 2015 have taken any action on the above, I haven’t heard. It may be that it is felt that no action is necessary, because African-origin people in TT all fully enjoy economic, social and civil rights, are never victims of police violence and racial profiling or discrimination, have unlimited access to quality education, are (especially women and young males) the constant beneficiaries of justice, and always receive the respect of others.

If so, why would the objectives of the UN decade be of any relevance to them? But is that in fact the case? And how do they relate to other groups?

Two recent events come to mind. The first concerns a young woman of African origin, Dhelia Gabriel, who was recently dismissed by the Ministry of Health from her medical internship following racist rants against Indian-origin people. Her explanation of her actions, as reported in the Express, is extraordinary:

“I noted the term ‘c----e’ and a lot of people took the definition of ‘c----e’ and no one in this country fits that definition, so nobody could take offence in the first place. If you don’t consider yourself a c----e then nobody should take offence.”

What on earth does that mean? We all know what significance the terms “c----e” and “n----r” hold, and the offence given by their use. Did Dr Gabriel have unfortunate racial experiences that prompted her original assaults? If so, what were they?

The second event is the description of journalist Kejan Haynes by Phillip Edward Alexander as a “half pint house negro.” The term “house Negro” is considered by blacks, especially in the USA, as one of ridicule – the Uncle Tom of the slavery era (and today), always the lapdog of his white Massa. As Malcolm X said: “When the master would be sick, the house Negro identified himself so much with his master he’d say, ‘What’s the matter, boss, we sick?” For the plantation Massa, Alexander has substituted “Sabga.”

Alexander knew what he was doing: “I wanted to insult that son of a b---h and leave him insulted.” But he has offered an apology “(t)o any of the onlookers or innocent bystanders, those to whom any of my words regardless of intent could have or might have caused discomfort …”

Well, I am black, never a house Negro, and presumably what Alexander calls an “onlooker.” But his words didn’t cause me discomfort; they insulted me, too. Yet again, as I’ve so often said, we see the hollow absurdity of phrases like “here every creed and race find (sic) an equal place” (equally disdained place, perhaps) and “all ah we is one.”

Yet again, Dr Gabriel’s sentiments included, we have examples of racial disrespect and contempt, deliberately and publicly voiced, and yet another reason for us, as a society, to confront ourselves and our history honestly and thoroughly.

The UN Decade for People of African Descent would be one of the good starting points.