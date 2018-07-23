Queen’s Park extend Super League lead

GOALSCORER: Cunupia FC’s Keron Clarke

QUEEN’S Park extended their lead at the top of the 2018 TT Super League standings by five points yesterday after a scrappy 2-1 win over fellow title contenders Cunupia FC, at St Mary’s College Grounds, St Clair.

The top-of-the-table clash saw the two teams maintain their positions, while FC Santa Rosa made up considerable ground in fourth place with a shock 5-0 win over Matura Reunited on Saturday.

Keston George scored QP’s winner in the 61st minute, just moments after Kevaughn John netted their equaliser against the run of play.

Queen’s Park looked lethargic and failed to test Cunupia’s shot-stopper in the first half.

Cunupia meanwhile were unlucky not to take a point from the match as attackers Kevon Woodley, Michael Darko and company had QPCC on the back foot for extended spells.

Queen’s Park struggled in midfield without Sean De Silva, their leading scorer, and Elton John.

The home team took several speculative shots in the first half, while Cunupia looked more cohesive and organised. The second half began with more energy and coach Shawn Cooper’s Queen’s Park finally came close to scoring an opener in the 47th minute when Kern Gardiner made a burst of speed on the right flank and put in an pinpoint cross to George, who patiently controlled the ball and took a clean shot only to be denied by Cunupia goalkeeper Keston Aberdeen.

The match sprung into life but with Cunupia taking first blood in the 56th though Keron Clarke, who only just came off the bench. The “super sub” as the fans called out to him, received a cross from the right which was dummied by two players before he rifled into the left corner with precision.

That lead lasted all of two minutes. Queen’s Park were awarded a free kick in their half, taken by substitute Trevon Mitchell, whose lofted ball connected with Yohance Marshall’s head and back into the path of John right in front of the goal.

After desperate attempts at crawling back into the game, Cunupia were unable to take anything away and Marshall’s defence stood firm.

Cunupia were left delayed while QPCC would celebrate a win, by any means, to take the club closer to the Championship crown.

Reigning champions Guaya, which started the season poorly, continued their upward momentum with a 3-1 win over Police Service.

In the other match, Densyl James scored a massive equaliser in time added on to complete his hat-trick for RSSR FC in a 3-3 draw against winless Bethel United of Tobago. League action will continue on match day eight on Saturday.

Results

Saturday

Club Sando 1 (Jamal Burke 45th+4) v San Fernando Giants 1 (Keston Grant 45th+1)

Matura Reunited 0 v FC Santa Rosa 5 (Kevon Cornwall 9th, Ryan Stewart 24th, 56th, Kheelon Mitchell 47th, Giovanni Abraham 90th+2)

UTT 2 (Cyrano Glen 47th, Shaquille Nesbitt 85th pen) v Police Service FC 3 (Nathan Julien 40th, Andre Mohammed 61st, 63rd)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 0 v Metal X Erin FC 0

Yesterday

Guaya United 3 (Justin Fournillier 7th, own goal 87th, Leroy Jones 90th+3) v Police FC 1 (Jason Boodram 24th)

RSSR 3 (Jevon Vincent 10th, Hakim Gulston 31st, Nathan Cadore 52nd) v Bethel United 3 (Densyl James 25th, 57th, 90th+3)

QPCC 2 (Kevaughn John 58th, Keston George 61st) v Cunupia 1 (Keron Clarke 56th)