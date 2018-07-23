Police meet over Griffith for CoP today

Former National Security Minister Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO

First Division police from assistant superintendent to deputy commissioner will meet today in an emergency session with president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales to discuss the pending appointment of former National Security Minister Gary Griffith as the next Commissioner of Police.

The association will decide on informing government how it feels about Griffith being at the helm of the Police Service.

Sources said the association is not ruling out seeking legal redress if government moves to appoint Griffith.

Yesterday Seales told Newsday his members have advised him not to make any further public statements on Griffith’s appointment, but said there will be three meetings today and he will address the issue by Wednesday.