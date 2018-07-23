Police awaiting assessment of girl, 4, allegedly assaulted

Child Protection police at the Brasso Police Station insisted yesterday that they are not dragging their feet over the probe into the alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by a male relative on June 17.

Poice said the child’s mother contacted them over the weekend to insist they police take a statement from her daughter.

However, they said because of her age they have to wait for an assessment by a psychologist assigned by the Children’s Authority before they can take any action.

They said the protocol is that the psychologist will interview the alleged victim and then based on that information the police will take the necessary action or close it off until new evidence is found.

