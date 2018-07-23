Photos: Before the rains

Before the rain fell, the streets filled with water and vehicles stalled all across Port of Spain, Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers went across East Trinidad to the places that flood the most.

He spoke to residents about flood preparation, and while the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Works and Transport have made statements about pre-rainy season preparation, these photos show the state of watercourses in East Trinidad, including places like Tunapuna, Las Lomas, and La Horquetta.

Use our interactive map or scroll down for photos.