Govt takes Nyree to court over Superfast Galicia

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo: Roger Jacob

One day after maritime attorney Nyree Alfonso criticised the Government's purchase of the Galleons Passage, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has announced that the state is preparing to take legal action against her for her role in the procurement of the Superfast Galicia.

In a press conference this morning at the Ministry of Works, London Street, Al Rawi said the Government is seeking possible damages against Alfonso for breach of fiduciary duty while she was working for the Port Authority as an adviser, to help them source a vessel to replace the Warrior Spirit on the inter-island seabridge.

While Alfonso was working for the port, her firm ND Alfonso & Co, had also been invited to tender as part of the procurement process.

Intercontinental Shipping Ltd, which had not been invited to tender, subsequently replaced Alfonso's company's bid, allegedly acting as its broker.

Intercontinental, the agents for the Superfast Galicia, won the bid. Al Rawi said that since Alfonso profited from the arrangement, it was a breach of trust in her duty to the PATT. Alfonso had also submitted an invoice for $840,750 to the port for her part in the negotiations with Intercontinental, for which she was paid. Al Rawi said proceedings against Alfonso will be filed in the court soon. The government has already taken Intercontinental to court for a breach of contract when they withdrew the Galicia from service in April 2017. Al Rawi said the the dissolution of the Galicia’s contract directly led to the government’s decision to source a new vessel for the sea bridge, eventually settling on the Galleons Passage.