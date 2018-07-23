Funeral tomorrow for teen slain by cops

File photo.

THE chapel at Simpson’s Funeral Home in Laventille is expected to be filled to capacity tomorrow as friends, relatives and neighbours of Beetham teenager Akiel Thomas will gather to pay their last respects.

Neighbours of Thomas are planning to wear T-shirts with his name printed on the front during the funeral. Details of the service are being kept secret and only those who were very close to himwill be privy to what will take place.

Sources said the police are expected to keep a close eye on the funeral and burial. Thomas was shot dead by police last week in the Beetham Estate. Police claim he drew a pistol and was about to fire at them when he was shot. Residents are claiming otherwise, saying he was unarmed but gunned down by police. An autopsy showed he was shot ten times.