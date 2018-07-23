Former government minister charged with DUI

Carlos John

Former government minister Carlos John was arrested at the Maraval Police Station on Sunday night and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

John went to the station around 7 pm on Sunday to report an accident, and police noticed a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

John agreed to a breathalyser test, which registered 79 micrograms, which is above the legal limit. He was charged by WPC Jerry of the Western Division Traffic Unit.

When he appeared at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court yesterday, the matter was adjourned to September 7.