Don’t shootto kill

THE EDITOR: If the police want cooperation they have to improve their image. Patrols seldom seem to have less than six officers. Surely one of them can aim at the arm or leg of an escaping suspect rather than shooting to kill. Regardless of how allegedly bad the suspect, shooting him/her in the back is not good business. It brings grief and simmering hatred.

With more that 19 complaints of police brutality leading to deaths this year, the police need to take serious stock of how they treat with dangerous confrontations. Beetham Gardens appears to be like a festering sore that needs curing. Whenever the police are asked to ramp up performance the Beetham appears to be the first port of call, resulting in dramatic scenes between them and residents. Then somebody is killed and everybody is on Facebook.

But Beetham residents also need to get realistic. If you have nothing to hide, why turn your back and run from the police? Blocking the roadway, stopping traffic and pelting stones at vehicles will win you very little sympathy when you cry “police brutality.”

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin