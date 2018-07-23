‘Catsy’ to face the courts

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

An alleged burglar who goes by the name "Catsy" is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate today, charged with housebreaking and larceny.

Brian "Catsy" Gonzales, 56, man from Church Street, La Romaine, was collared by police from the La Romaine Police Post, after they received a report of a burglary nearby.

The victim told police he locked his house at about 11 pm and went to sleep, but when he awoke the next day he found a window broken, and several items, including a Playstation 3 video game console, six video games a black handlebag, a television, two cellphones and some cash missing.

Police searched Gonzales' home and found several of the stolen items.

Gonzales was arrested and later charged by PC Shawn Roopchand of the La Romaine Mobile Post.