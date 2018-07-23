Barrackpore residents protest bad roads

Lower Barrackpore resident, Lisa Williams and her children brave the thick smoke caused by burnt tyres and other debris residents set on fire in protest over the bad roads in the area.

Fed up of dilapidated and collapsing roads, residents of Monkey Town, Lower Barrackpore and taxi drivers who ply the route, burned tyres and blocked roads to the area this morning.

They say their protests will intensify in the coming days unless they get a definite statement from Works Minister Rohan Sinanan on when repairs will begin.

From as early as 3 am, the groups from different communities in Barrackpore piled tyres at Monkey Town Junction, at Green Gate Junction, and at Number 2 Junction and set them ablaze.

A field road that leads to Monkey Town Junction was also blocked on both ends.

Police were out in their numbers but Newsday was told despite their efforts, the fires were restarted in several areas as the morning progressed.

Around 11 am, a backhoe was brought to the protest scenes and the burnt debris was pushed off the road, allowing traffic to flow freely.

Keith Balkissoon, a member of the Barrackpore/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association said the potholes on the road are destroying vehicles and many taxi drivers are finding it difficult to bear the cost of repairs.

Balkissoon said any time the Water and Sewage Authority does repairs in the area, they do not repair the road after their jobs are complete, causing more issues for motorists.