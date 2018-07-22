Roachford pleads for home for netball Republic Bank Laventille League opens…

SWWTU Malvern's netballers pose after winning the march past crown at the opening of the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League.

PRESIDENT of the Laventille Netball League, Austrid Roachford, yesterday appealed to the Ministry of Sport for help in building a home for netball.

Roachford made the call during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Republic Bank Laventille Netball League at the Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair.

The veteran netball administrator said promises were made by the former sport minister but never materialised.

“I know she (Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe) is new in office (but) she has the strength (to help us),” Roachford said.

“As you know, the Jean Pierre Complex does not belong to netball.” she pointed out.

She suggested that the Ministry could source the land for a project and suggested netball’s stakeholders and corporate partners could work together to build the structure.

“Netball need a home,” she repeated.

The 32nd annual Republic Laventille tournament features teams from as far as Valencia, and spectators yesterday were treated to a march past, a cultural dance and the opening round of matches.

Donning a neatly tailored maroon uniform, SWWTU Malvern won the judges approval for the best march past routine. Fire Youth placed second and Hillgirls Netball Club took third place.

The other teams in the league include Arima United, Eastern Quarry, Ebony, Laventille United, MIC Tigers, IATF Police Youth Club, Transcend United, Valencia Eagles, Superlative Ballers and Tamana Warriors.

The league is set to run until October.

In the sponsor’s remarks, Republic Bank communications specialist — group marketing and communications department, Lesli Hay, said the bank remains proud to aid in the positive influence of the country’s aspiring athletes.

“I am pleased that the vision has been achieved through the success of national players like Kalifa McCollin,” Hay said.

“Our hope is that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs continues to assist us in bridging the gap between where you are now to where you need to be. Of course, we didn’t do it alone. We are merely a financial engine that gives power to the vehicle that Lily Stapleton and Austrid Rochford of the Laventille Netball League have created.

“Republic Bank and the Laventille Netball League can only do so much, so we need your support on that journey. Help us pave the way for the nation’s youth to flourish. This is only our humble plea, but as you bear witness today to the sheer talent these netballers possess, I hope that it convinces you to accept the challenge,” Hay added.