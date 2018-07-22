Ready wins thriller at RBC Tobago junior tennis

FLASHBACK: Kobe James in action during the 2018 Trinidad Trinity Cup at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, in April.

CHARLOTTE Ready won a thrilling three-setter against Shauna Valentine as the girls under-16 round robin action served off in the RBC Tobago Junior Championships in Scarborough.

Ready took the first set on tie-breaks 7-6 (7) but Valentine came battling back to snatch the second set 4-6. There was little to separate the two players in the third set and tie-breaks again were needed, with Ready again prevailing 7-6 (4).

In the girls under-12 division, Shaina Smith defeated her twin sister Makayla Smith in straight sets 4-1, 4-1.

Earlier, Sydney Doyle got past Makayla 4-1, 4-0.

In the Boys Under-10 round robin category, Brian Harricharan whipped Jordell Chapman 4-0, 4-1; Brianne Harricharan got past Lucas Small 4-2, 0-4, 4-2.

In other results, Shae Millington beat Thomas Chung 6-1, 6-3 in boys under-14 action; Tyrell George beat Saqiv Williams 6-1, 6-1 (boys under-16); Kobe James beat Justin Groden 6-0, 6-0 (boys under-18); Messiah Permell beat Keyondre Duke 4-1, 0-4, 4-1 (boys under-10); Johnny Su beat Drew Quashie 6-1, 6-1 (boys under-14).