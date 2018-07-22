Mother of Zika baby takes Health Ministry to court

Justice Jacqueline Wilson

ONE of the mothers who gave birth to a baby with microcephaly in 2017, has received the permission of a High Court judge to challenge the refusal of the Health Ministry to provide her with information.

Justice Jacqueline Wilson granted permission in a ruling at the San Fernando High Court. The child was born on February 3, 2017.

In 2017, there were four confirmed births of babies with microcephaly.

The ministry said then two of the mothers tested positive for the zika virus, the cause of the microcephaly, during the course of their pregnancies.

Wilson ruled that the mother had an arguable case with a realistic prospect of success and granted her permission to pursue her case against the ministry.