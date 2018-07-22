Decrease in school fights

THE EDITOR: I have not seen any reports of students fighting in the schools or streets at the end of this school year which ended about three weeks ago. I remember when I went to school many years ago, there were numerous instances of fights occurring in schools among students who had scores to settle.

I know that the Ministry of Education has been working with many organisations to help change the attitudes of students to make them more respectful, tolerant and peaceful towards their teachers and fellow students. In my community in the Laventille/Morvant area, I am seeing social workers engaging parents in helping parents to support their children with their school work.

This is a good sign for not only the education sector but for our communities because this positive change must come from our young people. This is evidence that the work of many community groups are making a positive difference in the lives of many young people.

Anthony Samaroo, St Clair