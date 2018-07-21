Vendor killed in hit and run

What should have been a festive birthday weekend for 32-year-old Nakita Ashton took a tragic turn when she learned of her father’s death early yesterday morning, near the Arima Police Station on Broadway Street in Arima.

According to reports. 62-year-old vendor Cyrus Ashton had just finished buying meat and vegetables from the Arima Market and was driving home at around 4.30 am when a vehicle crashed into his Red Toyota Corolla from behind killing him.

Officers came outside the police station to investigate and saw Cyrus slumped over the steering wheel of the car unconscious.

Newsday spoke to Cyrus’ sister Jillian Ashton who said she was deeply pained by the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death and is calling for justice.

“He left the market with money in his wallet and when the police arrived at the scene they told us that it was empty with only his identification card inside, but that’s not what I’m upset about. I don’t mind that they took the money, what I’m upset about is that whoever bounced him did not come and check on him or call for help.

We are all human beings and accidents happen. You don’t know if you are involved in an accident you would want someone to help you too.”

In addition to this, Ashton also lamented the slow response of emergency medical authorities to the scene, saying an ambulance arrived almost four hours after a call was made. She said when she first heard the news, relatives were in a state of panic and confusion as they were originally sent to the Valencia Police Station.

“We are all trying our best to cope with it. He (Cyrus) was a really nice guy. He worked as a vendor and a mechanic to help support his family. It’s sad how he died.”

Nakita who celebrates her 33rd birthday on Monday is said to be coping with her father’s death but is still upset over the circumstances surrounding his death.