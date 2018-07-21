Starblazers notch second straight win Courts T20 Grand Slam roundup:

Felicia Walters of LCB Contractors Central Sharks plays a square cut as UDeCott North Starblazers wicketkeeper Natasha Mc Clean looks on during a Courts Women's T20 Grand Slam match at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, Thursday.

UDECOTT NORTH Starblazers registered their second straight win in the Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam Tournament, getting past LCB Contractors Central Sharks by 21 runs on Thursday evening, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Also on Thursday, Trident Sports Phoenix cruised to a 60-run victory over TECU Southern Titans, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

After two rounds of matches North Starblazers, the defending champions, are atop the standings with four points, followed by Southern Titans (three), Central Sharks (one) and Phoenix (zero).

At Couva, Starblazers, who were sent in to bat first, tallied a score of 155 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Player of the Match Natasha McLean struck an unbeaten 72 off 47 deliveries with five fours and four sixes. Opener Rachel Vincent contributed 42 off 41 balls with four fours and a six. Captain Lee-Ann Kirby (15) and Kirbyana Alexander (13) were the other batters to reach double figures.

Getting two wickets apiece for Central Sharks were Leandra Ramdeen (for 18 runs) and Kamara Ragoobar (for 29 runs).

Central Sharks were restricted to 134/7 in their response, despite scores of 43 from Chinelle Henry (unbeaten) and Shemaine Campbelle, and 21 from Akaze Thompson.

Jodian Morgan (2/19) and Alice Collins (2/23) were the chief destroyers for North Starblazers.

At Tarouba, Southern Titans were bowled out for 149 in 19.3 overs. Britney Cooper played a captain’s knock of 76, from 43 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. She got useful support from Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin (27) and Shania Abdool (17).

Karishma Ramharack claimed 3/28 and national left-arm medium pacer Stacy Ann King took 2/27 for Phoenix.

In their turn at the crease, Phoenix were bundled out for 89 with eight deliveries remaining. Rosemary Samaroo got 3/5 and Patrina Walcott 2/12 for Southern Titans.

Reniece Boyce (27) and Rosalie Dolabaille (13) were the only batters to reach double figures for Phoenix.

Action will continue today, from 7 pm, with North Starblazers meeting Southern Titans at Clarke Road, and Central Sharks facing Phoenix at the National Cricket Centre.

Tomorrow, also from 7 pm, a pair of matches will be contested; North Starblazers will tackle Phoenix at Tarouba and Central Sharks will battle Southern Titans at Couva.

