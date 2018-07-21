Skype behind prison walls Jailed parents can interact with children

SKYPE HYPE: Prison Commissioner Gerard Wilson demonstrates the Skype network that will be used by prisoners to communicate with their children, at a launch of the initiative last Friday at the Prisons Sports Club in Arouca. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

SHANE SUPERVILLE

SELECT prisoners will soon be able to have face to face conversations, help with homework and even read stories to their children, all while behind bars, as part of a new initiative launched by the Prison Service in collaboration with the National Library and Information Service (NALIS).

The project was launched by acting Prison Commissioner Gerard Wilson at a function celebrating the 180th anniversary of the prison service on Friday at Prisons Sports Club in Arouca.

He underlined the importance of inmates maintaining an active presence in their children's life and said the programme is testament to the continuous work of the prison service in not only housing inmates, but promoting restorative justice.

Responding to critics of prisoner rehabilitation programmes, Wilson said while he understood the frustration of citizens with crime, he urged the public to understand the importance of such initiatives in preventing repeat offenders and ending "revolving door" prisons.

"I have said in the past that everyone deserves a second chance and this 'throw away the keys' concept will only further put society in harm's way. A colleague brought to my attention the authority of some Facebook enthusiasts who suggested our clients be dropped in the sea.

"This was a rude awakening that the citizenry is hurting so much from crime that the thought of rehabilitation is not something palatable enough to ease their pain. These same individuals who we are told to ignore may continue on the same path when granted bail or released," Wilson said.

The Skype project which is one programme of the 180 About Turn Initiative, the brain child of prison officer David Springer, seeks to reconnect incarcerated parents who have been in the system for at least one continuous year, displayed good behaviour and who have been involved in rehabilitation programmes approved by the prison service.

Each session lasts half an hour between parents at a prison and any NALIS Children's Library. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Vel Lewis expressed support for the initiative and said the ministry remains committed to providing the prisons with necessary infrastructural upgrades to improve the quality of life and service behind bars.