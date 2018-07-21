Police kill mentally ill man

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A man, who residents described as mentally ill, was killed by police after he attacked them with a cutlass this morning.

At around 10 am, police say they received several calls from residents of Ariapita Road, St. Ann's, complaining of a man causing damage to property with a cutlass and "acting up."

When police arrived and approached the man, he tried to attack them with the weapon and they shot him.

Today, members of the North-Eastern Division task force are hosting a walk to raise mental health awareness.