Police kill mentally ill man
A man, who residents described as mentally ill, was killed by police after he attacked them with a cutlass this morning.
At around 10 am, police say they received several calls from residents of Ariapita Road, St. Ann's, complaining of a man causing damage to property with a cutlass and "acting up."
When police arrived and approached the man, he tried to attack them with the weapon and they shot him.
Today, members of the North-Eastern Division task force are hosting a walk to raise mental health awareness.
