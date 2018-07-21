Nidco: Lloyd’s gap analysis has gaps Galleons Passage flies Vanatu flag

The gap analysis commissioned by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) to assess any safety shortfalls on the Galleons Passage itself has gaps. In a press conference yesterday at the company’s El Socorro office, chairman, Herbert George, said Nidco has written to international maritime classification organisation Lloyd’s Register, which prepared the document, requesting they amend the report accordingly. Nidco comissioned the gap analysis at the request of the Maritime Sevices Division, which needed an independent analysis on the safety specifications of the boat. The Galleons Passage was designed and constructed by Australian company Sea Transport Solutions, according to that country’s specs, and currently flies a Vanuatu flag. Since the boat was purchased by the government for service in TT, it was preferred that it fly the TT flag. Vessels registered to TT, however, need to comply with this country’s maritime regulations the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (Solas), an international maritime treaty that sets minimum safety standards in the construction, equipment and operation of seagoing vessels.

In its letter to Lloyd’s Nidco said it had “discovered many material inaccuracies,” including instances where items listed as non-compliant should have been classified as “unable to verify,” since Lloyd’s did not have, nor did they request, additional information that would have proved the vessel met requirements. It requested Lloyd’s conduct an additional survey of the vessel, now docked at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain, after arriving at 11pm on Monday. Nidco had commissioned Lloyd’s Register in Trinidad, but that company outsourced to its partner in Singapore; while Nidco acknowledged this is not unusual for a vessel to be so assesed using records and plans from the designer, they preferred that Lloyd’s Trinidad do a walk-through of the vessel when they compile their amended report.

Nidco also stressed that the gap analysis was not to outline the safety shortcomings of the vessel, as the Opposition in a press conference on Wednesday had suggested, but rather, it was a comparison between the Australian standards and the Solas standards.

Only after the Maritime Division clears the vessel, then can it be released for passenger service on the inter-island route under the TT flag. The new report from Lloyd’s is expected next Thursday; it will then be submitted to the Maritime Division for assessment. Only then can the boat be cleared to operate in TT waters. Asked how long this might delay the Galleons Passage’s debut to the sea bridge, George said. “That’s not a consideration. Safety is most important to us. We will not be rushing to make any decision, we are about safety.”