Man murdered outside San Juan bar

Kareem WIlson

A 29-year-old San Juan man is dead after an argument outside a bar early this morning.

According to police reports, Kareem Wilson was in a brief scuffle with a man at Mellow Moods Bar, Saddle Road, San Juan. The man left and returned in a vehicle with two other men, one of whom was armed.

The trio approached Wilson and after a brief scuffle the gunman shot Wilson several times and all three left.

The shooting took place around 3 am but police said they were only notified around 5:30 am when Wilson passed away at hospital. Following the shooting, the bar was immediately closed.

Police said one man, a member of the defence force, is currently assisting police with their investigation. Police have also retrieved CCTV footage of the getaway car.