Goat is good nutrition

A traditional staple in the Caribbean, goat meat consumption has been growing by double-digit numbers in the western world. Seventy per cent of the world’s red meat consumption is accounted for by goat meat. Goat meat is available locally from private farmers and most of the imported goat meat consumed on our islands originates from Australia and to a lesser extent New Zealand.

The environmental impact of goat meat production is compelling because goats are browsers, not grazers, they have a much smaller impact on the land—and consequently farmers are able to produce more goat meat from the same sized pasture than they would with beef.

Another great benefit of consuming goat is its nutritional value.

It is lower in calories, total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol than traditional meats. It also contains a higher level of iron when compared to similar serving sizes of pork, lamb, beef and chicken. And touts higher potassium levels and lower sodium levels.

The benefits of consuming goat along with the sustainable farming properties should encourage us all to enjoy it more often in our diets.

Although it is leaner meat than beef or lamb, marinating does serve to flavour and tenderise your goat. It is also available as ground goat at some meat shops, which makes it an easy switch in to meat, sauces, burgers and koftas.

I have been enjoying more goat recently and can certainly say it’s delicious, with wonderful flavour and texture. It may certainly be GOAT –the greatest of all times– where meat in your diet is concerned.

Goat bolognese

1 lb goat meat, ground

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs minced garlic

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbs chopped celery

1 tbs fresh French thyme

1 small carrot, grated

1 tbs fresh oregano

1/2 cup red wine (optional)

1 28 oz tin chopped tomatoes

1 tbs tomato paste

1 cup vegetable broth

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Season goat with garlic, salt, pepper and vinegar. Set aside. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed sauce pan. Add garlic, onion, celery, thyme, carrot and oregano, sauté for a few minutes. Add goat meat and cook until brown. Add wine, tomatoes, tomato paste and broth. Cook until bubbling.

Cover and simmer for about 40 minutes. If it begins to dry add a bit of water. Add mushrooms and cooks for another 10 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Curried goat

2 lbs lean goat meat, cut into

1/2-inch cubes

2 tbs lime juice

1/2 cup unflavoured yoghurt

2 tbs minced chives

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs dark rum

3 tbs duck and goat masala or

dark curry powder

2 tbs coconut oil

1 onion, chopped fine

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

2 pimento peppers, chopped

1 tbs minced thyme

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup chadon beni, finely

chopped

Marinate the goat meat in the lime juice, yoghurt, minced chives, 2 cloves garlic minced, and rum and one tablespoon masala powder. Leave overnight.

Heat oil in a large sauté pot; add garlic, onion, peppers, and thyme, sauté for about 4 minutes. Mix the balance of the curry powder with 4 tablespoons water. Add to pot and cook until the water has dried, add goat meat and brown, stirring occasionally.

Add salt and cover, adding only a small amount of water to prevent sticking. Cook until tender, about one hour, Taste and adjust salt, add chadon beni and remove from heat.

Serves 4

