Border control system, a win-win situation for all

THE Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) has lauded the introduction of the automated border control system at Piarco airport but, with cautious optimism, welcomed the arrival of the MV Galleons Passage.

The chamber said it sees the introduction of the automated border control system being piloted at Piarco as a win-win situation for all.

GSFCC’s president Kiran Singh commended the Ministry of National Security for the initiative and said he foresees shorter processing times for citizens and visitors at the immigration departments, after the full implementation at Piarco and the ANR Robinson Airport, Tobago, by month’s end.

Singh said the system will aid in the mitigation of criminal activity at the local and international front.

“This should be a win-win situation for all, even more so for business owners since investor and consumer confidence are bolstered whenever and wherever a country’s crime statistics are low.”

Singh said these kiosks at the main points of entry will reflect the country’s progress in the digital age and bring with it, the additional benefit of moving towards a paperless environment. He said this would automatically reduce the operational and recurrent expenditure of the Airport Authority.

Singh also called for an upgrade of the food court on the ground floor of the airport which is cramped and provides limited seating accommodation.

With “cautious optimism” the GSFCC also welcomed the arrival of the MV Galleons Passage which docked in Port of Spain earlier this week after a protracted journey from Cuba.

GSFCC said it hopes the vessel’s capacity to transport passengers, cargo and vehicles would alleviate the hardship of people who use the seabridge. He called for the schedule of sailings to be well publicised to encourage passengers to use the service.

He also underscored the need for a proper maintenance schedule to ensure the vessel does not suffer the same fate as others.

Singh also acknowledged a recent electrical upgrade at Library Corner, San Fernando and applauded the TT Electricity Commission for its effort.

The chamber said with emphasis being placed on the reduction of criminal activity, the additional street lighting will provide a sense of safety for shoppers and the travelling public