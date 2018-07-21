Activist: Crime plan should not be a gimmick

Family, friends and supporters of the family of murdered 28-year-old Uber driver Christopher Mohammed, gather in front of the Hall of Justice at the end of a march from the corner of Mucurapo Road and Ethel Street in St James where his body was found.

A crime plan should not be a gimmick but people want to see action, including an increase in crimes solved said the chairman of Building TT, Ravi Ratiram, this morning at a march in memory of murdered Uber driver Christopher Mohammed.

He said the authorities and policy-makers need to recognise the state of crime in the country and do something about it, especially when it came to youths.

He also said the people of TT needed to “come together to make a difference.” He hoped to see more support for the Police youth clubs and other youth programmes as the country was losing its youths to crime.

He said Rebuild TT, the Mohammed family and the numerous families who lost loved ones to crime were calling for justice during their walk from the corner of Mucurapo Road and Ethel Street in St James where Mohammed’s body was found, to the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.