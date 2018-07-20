UWI ranked 39th out of 129 best universities

The Times Higher Education (THE) has ranked the University of the West Indies (UWI) 37th among 129 best universities in its 2018 THE Latin America University Rankings.

According to Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said, “The UWI has been preparing itself for its first official hemispheric ranking since launching its current Triple A Strategy, Strategic Plan 2017 to 2022 entitled Revitalising Caribbean Development.”