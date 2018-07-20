TT in ITF COTECC finals

TT’s boys first and second teams will meet each other in today’s finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) COTECC 12-and-Under Sub Region 4 boys competition after both swept their regional opponents at the semifinal stage, yesterday.

The girls’ first team will meet Curacao in the other final. Both matches are scheduled to serve off at 9 am at the National Tennis Centre, Tacarigua.

The boys made an exceptional sweep of their opponents yesterday. After 3-0 victories over Antigua/Barbuda and Guyana earlier in the Pool A phase of the competition, TT’s first team went on to brush aside Curacao in the first contest.

Beckham Sylvester defeated Kyan Henriquez 6-1, 7-5, before Nathan Martin whipped Zahyd Josephia 6-2, 6-1. Martin and Jace Quashie then joined up in a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Josephia and teammate Cody Ritter.

TT’s second team registered a similar 3-0 win over Antigua/Barbuda.

Luca Denoon defeated Xaveek Toppin 6-3, 6-3, while Jaylon Chapman won 6-2, 6-2 against Jaydon Marcano. In the doubles match, Chapman teamed up with Daniel Jeary and defeated Toppin and Marcano 6-2, 6-3.

On the girls’ side, TT met Antigua/Barbuda in the semifinal stage and won 3-0. Zara Ghuran defeated Ariel Kelsick 6-2, 6-4, and Cameron Wong dropped Brasha Dyer 6-3, 6-2. For the doubles match, Wong paired with Jordane Dookie and got past Dyer and Kelsick 6-0, 7-6(5).

They advanced to today’s deciding match, where they will face Curacao, who were 3-0 winners over TT’s second team. TT were unable to win a game in the two singles matches, and the pair of Inara Chin Lee and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph lost to the Curacao duo Angelina Madurp and Sarah Nita 6-1, 6-1.

The girls’ second team will play for third place against Antigua/Barbuda.