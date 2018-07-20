Take a bow, Glenda Matthews

THE EDITOR: Public servants are often criticised, even by my good self, when they behave in an unbecoming manner. However, all is not lost as there are some public servants who are making customer service into a fine art. One such is immigration’s Glenda Matthews.

I visited the Port-of-Spain office for a renewal of my passport and saw her in action. I was impressed. I also visited on two other occasions and observed the same efficiency and commitment to service dealing with the elderly.

Readers will know that I rank the NIS workers, Pension Division (Treasury Street, PoS) highly when it comes to customer service.

Now add Glenda Matthews to the list. Take a bow, madam.

KEITH ANDERSON, Santa Cruz