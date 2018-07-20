Speak Out Sisters hosts Emancipation gala

Onika Nkrumah-Lakhan of Speak Out Sisters.

WHEN the United Nations General Assembly declared 2015 to 2024 the decade for people of African descent, Onika Nkrumah-Lakhan wanted to do something to celebrate this declaration.

Instead of waiting around for someone else to take the initiative, the published writer and book editor, with 20 years of experience in communications and media, birthed the idea to establish a women’s group.

With her interest in event planning, mentoring, volunteerism, working with schools, youth and community organisations, she first decided to dedicate the group to community activism and social advocacy under the banner, unity in our community. However, recognising that many women had something to say but no means by which their voices can be heard, part of the concept became a platform for women to speak out. This gave rise to the establishment of Speak Out Sisters (SOSTT), which recently launched a motivational talk series called Sisters Speak Out where women can have a platform to share their stories of survival and overcoming life challenges.

SOSTT is also involved in hosting a series of etiquette and empowerment camps for youths between five-17 years and it is currently developing an Emancipation awareness school programme that will include an exhibit of Pan African heroes and important historical figures.

At its inception, SOSTT joined with like-minded groups to host the inaugural Emancipation gala in 2015. In the last year the group went solo and will be doing that again this year at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando, tomorrow.

Nkrumah-Lakhan said this fourth instalment is in support of the late South African freedom fighter Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela- Mandela. The event is themed Griot, telling the African story through song, dance, spoken word, drama, drumology, capoeira and fashion show.

“An amazing cultural, inspirational and educational evening awaits in honour of our ancestors and our African heritage,” Nkrumah-Lakhan said, pointing out that “this year is promising to be more epic than previous years.”

Spoken word artiste Empress Light, reggae singer Malaykee, conscious lyricist Nerukhi and DJ Fully Loaded will add flavour to the evening’s fare. Junior Bisnath and the Kaisoca Moko Jumbies will also entertain.

Capoeira Camara will demonstrate the ancient form of the Angolan martial arts which came in very useful for the resistance during the Africans’ struggle to overcome slavery and oppression. The Mystic Storyteller, Aunty Thea is also set to captivate the audience with her stories of the fabled African trickster spider Anansi.

The Chaguanas Women and Youth Group accompanied by African drumming will add to the evening’s variety as well as models in aspirational, traditional and African-inspired clothing by designers Marie K Francis and Josephine Hayford of Aftrin Designs.

Guest speakers will include Bernard Yawching and Roxanne Muhammad from the Nation of Islam. African fabrics and clothing, arts and craft, including leather craft, copper, T-shirts, food and drinks will be on sale but admission is free.

Nkrumah-Lakhan said this may be the last year they are able to do the show for free. She said corporate sponsorship is not always sufficient to meet their needs. She has a network of support who donate generously but cost is becoming a factor and some adjustments will have to be made for future events, she said.

People who want to donate their time and or talent can call 758-5638 for more info or e-mail speakoutsisterstt@yahoo.com.