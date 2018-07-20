Sons of senior cop arrested for having marijuana

THE sons of a senior police officer were arrested at their Mount Hope home today after 1.5 kilograms of marijuana was allegedly found and seized.

The suspects, ages 25 and 31, were taken to the St Joseph police station and placed in a cell. While at the station the men told the officers they were the sons of a senior policeman and wanted an opportunity to speak with him.

Police from the Northern Division were informed of the arrest and seizure of marijuana and a meeting was held in the CID room at the station.

They said the men will be charged with possession of marijuana and will be taken before a Tunapuna magistrate on Monday.