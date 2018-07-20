Ronnie & Caro launches Let’s go to Tobago

Tobago Jazz Frontline

RONNIE & Caro's 2019 Carnival presentation, Let's go to Tobago, will be launched today via social media.

For its 12th anniversary presentation, the band said it chose to invite masqueraders to venture across to the sister isle to explore the beauty of Tobago.

"Often times, much of this island’s beauty and serenity is overlooked and so we aim to rediscover the picturesque sights and calming sounds of this little island," Ronnie & Caro said in a media release.

One of the sections titled The Jazz Experience will highlight the Tobago Jazz Festival which is held annually at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park in April.

The band's mas camp at the corner of Ana and Warren Streets, Woodbrook, will open from July 26 and will offer a discount on costumes until July 28.

For more info: ronnieandcaromasband@yahoo.com,

Facebook Ronnie & Caro the Official Mas Band, Instagram – ronnieandcaro