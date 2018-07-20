POS, Sando Mayors happy for parking meters project

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.

PORT OF SPAIN Mayor Joel Martinez says he was elated by the Government announcing an expression of interest for parking meters in Port of Spain and San Fernando and the issue has been outstanding for a number of years.

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan announced the pilot project at this week's post-Cabinet media conference and said the plan was to then extend it to other major towns in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking with Newsday in a telephone interview, Martinez, who had advocated for the introduction of parking meters in the past, said he welcomed the move and he was happy the ministry had made this progress.

"It is looking like we are moving forward towards achieving that milestone."

Martinez said all that was needed now was to couple this move with legislation to bring it to fruition.

"The City of Port of Spain welcomes the move and I feel warm hearted that we are actually made progress as a Government and parking meters in Trinidad will become a reality in the not too distant future."

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello told Newsday he was called to meet Sinanan several months ago and sat in on demonstrations from about four companies including the use of credit cards for the meter.

He said the introduction of the meters will assist in the city especially during high end activities such as Independence, Divali and Carnival.

"The wrecker can only do so much. It is a stop gap measure. We do not want to do wrecking."

Regrello said he welcomed the parking meters initiative and expressed hope it comes sooner rather than later.