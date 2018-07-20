PM, AG could deepen religious divide, says Ramadhar

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar

MP for St Augustine Prakash Ramadhar has chastised the Prime Minister and his Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for insinuations that the United National Congress (UNC) “bought votes” in Monday’s by-election, which saw the UNC snatching control of the Barataria district from the PNM.

Ramadhar said he is concerned that such insinuations coming from the two highest office holders in the country could deepen the religious divide.

The unexpected victory by the UNC in Barataria and the shift of the perceived Muslim votes from the PNM to the UNC has taken centre stage since the results. Former advisor to the PM Nafeesa Mohammed has also come under fire and labelled a “traitor” for her stance that the results was a backlash to the treatment meted out to the Muslim community by the government she was a part of.

Ramadhar took issue with a suggestion by Al-Rawi, “That the UNC used the argument that the Anti-Terrorism legislation was anti-Muslim, to gain their support and to win the Barataria by-election.”

He referred to a headline in another daily newspaper in which the AG apportioned blame to the UNC for the election loss on this anti- Muslim basis, saying the opposition’s rhetoric both on the campaign trail and in the Parliament during the debate, would have resonated with the Muslim voters in Barataria.

“We are all aware of the concerns raised by the Muslim population about the bill, and this statement by the AG can further create a divide. Such a suggestion is uncalled for, and as a parliamentarian I am concerned about this suggestion,” Ramadhar said in a release.

He reminded Al-Rawi of his role as AG for the country and not of his political party, saying such utterances by the AG can cause more harm than good for TT moving forward.

Like Al-Rawi, “who appears to suggest the UNC bought the Muslim vote,” Ramadhar said Rowley in his address in Belmont East where the PNM secured victory in the by-election there, also suggested that the UNC bought votes. The UNC also increased its vote tally in the Belmont East stronghold of the PNM.

“It may be coincidental that these two statements were made, but I am concerned that two of the highest office holders will make such insinuations. The PNM does not seem to know what the people want and are deliberately making statements which will divide rather than bring this country together.”

Ramadhar said the PNM should not blame anyone for the loss, but instead take heed and understand the message being sent by the population. Ramadhar said from his perspective, the election results simply show that the people are tired of this government.